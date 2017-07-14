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Daria Tumanova
tumanova_photo
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person holding blue skateboard walking near graffiti
Person holding skateboard
A map marker
Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
street
shoes
boy
urban
concrete
graffiti
teenager
street art
teen
skateboard
board
deck
street style
hipster
skateboarder
vignette
russia
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