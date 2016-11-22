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Jennifer Burk
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America
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St. Louis, United States
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Published on
November 22, 2016 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
peace
usa
hand
freedom
brown
america
trump
country
election
american
2016
free speech
united states
st. louis
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