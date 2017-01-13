I shot this picture during my incredible road trip across 17 states. DC was our last major stop in the journey. We of course wandered around like good tourists. But what shocked me was how people behaved in the Lincoln memorial, and how everyone was taking pictures of it and then just moved away. Jp Valery is one of the best photographers in Montréal, QC. He’s a self-taught photographer passionate by his craft. He’s available for hire - no projects are too big or too small - and can be contacted at contact@jpvalery.photo.