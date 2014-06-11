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James Tarbotton
jamestarbotton
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person holding black Amazon Kindle e-book reader
Outdoor Kindle reader
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 11, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
tech
outdoor
study
grey
reading
park
relax
sunlight
story
outdoors
close up
relaxing
quiet
read
outside
holding
ereader
digital publishing
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