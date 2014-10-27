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Ludovic François
ludovicfrancois
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person holding bird
Girl holds bird
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 27, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bird
green
animals
love
support
hand
sunlight
care
blur
bokeh
helping
animal background
sparrow
flare
caucasian
bird in hand
held
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