Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Lilly Rum
rumandraisin
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person holding a nikon camera body
Camera
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 21, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
photography
camera
photo
hand
object
small
pictures
nikon
hold
greyscale
electronics
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20