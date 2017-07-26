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person holding a hand tool
Talabartero
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
work
hand
working
leather
hammer
tool
toolkit
craftsman
screwdriver
leather work
manos
people
human
carpenter
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