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cloudsarejoy
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person grilling barbecue
Steal Your Grill
A map marker
Baguio, Philippines
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
grey
cooking
smoke
bbq
meat
steak
grill
barbecue
charcoal
grilling
tongs
philippines
baguio
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