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Kristina Litvjak
kristinali
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person forming heart shape with their hands
Heart in hands
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
couple
love
red
heart
hands
hand
yellow
brown
holding hands
bokeh
engagement
holding hand
heart hands
rustic
love backgrounds
holding
hand heart
heart hand
caucasian
HDR images
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