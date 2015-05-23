Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Boriskin Vladislav
boriskinvladislav
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
Person fishing in lake on wooden dock with fishing rod in Spring
fishing-dock-spring
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 23, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
summer
river
grey
lake
fishing
pond
dock
pier
fishing rod
fishing pole
pontoon
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20