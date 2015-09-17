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Karl Fredrickson
kfred
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Food & Drink
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person filling glass container
Brewing coffee in a jug
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 17, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
cafe
grey
coffee shop
glass
breakfast
coffee machine
filter
steam
cafeteria
kettle
coffee maker
droplet
hipster
dripping
pour
pour over
brew
dof
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