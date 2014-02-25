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person feeding goat
Black and white goat
A map marker
Müller-Breslau-Straße 1, 10623 Berlin, Germany, Berlin
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 25, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
animal
animals
trust
brown
goat
friend
zoo
ram
horn
horns
feed
petting zoo
germany
berlin
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