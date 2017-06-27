Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Toa Heftiba
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Food & Drink
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person decorating dishes on table
Dulce de leche cake
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
kitchen
fruit
cake
bakery
strawberry
dessert
dinner
blueberry
plate
cakes
cheesecake
apron
gloves
food preparation
prepare
cuisine
bowls
london
united kingdom
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20