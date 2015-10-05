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Angelina Litvin
linalitvina
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person carving on black wood plank
Carver at work
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
business
man
human
grey
desk
hand
lifestyle
male
studio
workspace
shop
tool
mold
rubber
linocut
cutting
maker
caucasian
stamping
Backgrounds
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