Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jenna Norman
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person carrying baby on lap
Looking at mom
A map marker
Long Beach, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 22, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
baby
grey
newborn
hand
child
sofa
feet
mothers day
mother
baby wallpaper
motherhood
toes
arm chair
people
family
website
kid
mom
united states
day
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20