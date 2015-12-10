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Thomas Schweighofer
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person about to slice pizza on white plate
Margherita PIzza
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Deutschland
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Published on
December 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GH4
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
pizza
italy
germany
food photography
healthy
eating
fork
italian
filmmaker
eating pizza
delicious
piza
dinning
yummy
fork and knife
dine
bread
toast
bowl
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