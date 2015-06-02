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Faris Kassim
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people walking on seashore near concrete buildings during daytime
City sand coastline
A map marker
Surfers Paradise, Gold Coast, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Nikon, F55
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
people
building
couple
women
australia
grey
sand
buildings
holiday
walking
relax
coast
gold coast
shoreline
seashore
shore
white sand
getaway
sandy
Public domain images
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