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Bernard Osei
thebernhardy
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people walking on park beside the street with high-rise building
Urban Staircases
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
grey
urban
bus
transportation
skyscraper
stairs
steps
taxi
metro
downtown
sidewalk
bus stop
rail
pedestrian
pedestrians
rails
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