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Jared Erondu
erondu
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people walking on hallway of concrete building with turned on chandelier lights in grayscale photography
Interior of a train station
A map marker
127 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016, USA, United States
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Published on
March 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
city
building
black
architecture
new york
white
grey
interior
train
bridge
cityscape
lamp
classic
hall
black & white
b&w
station
greyscale
usa
Non-copyrighted images
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