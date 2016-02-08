Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Timon Studler
derstudi
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Cool Tones
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
people walking on grey concrete floor during daytime
Railway station from above 1
A map marker
Bern, Hauptbahnhof, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 8, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
travel
man
people
airport
grey
train
time
group
urban
walking
mall
move
hall
station
public space
hurry
silhoutte
rush hour
switzerland
High resolution images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20