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Robert Bye
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people walking on grey concrete bridge under white clouds during daytime
New York Landmarks
A map marker
Brooklyn Bridge, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X70
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
architecture
new york
light
cloud
wall
grey
urban
bridge
cityscape
nyc
line
structure
brooklyn
wires
barrier
white line
building
skyscraper
town
Non-copyrighted images
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