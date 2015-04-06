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Robert Bye
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people walking on city sidewalk
Street View urban street
A map marker
427 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA, United States
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Published on
April 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
building
cars
road
street
grey
buildings
urban
traffic
asphalt
drive
skyscrapers
crowded
public transportation
street signs
roadside
tracks
streetscape
streetview
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