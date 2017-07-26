Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ethan Bykerk
ethanbykerk
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
people walking on bridge
Brooklyn Bridge
A map marker
Brooklyn Bridge, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
blue
new york city
bridge
cityscape
skyline
skyscraper
nyc
brooklyn bridge
new york
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20