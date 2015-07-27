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Mike Petrucci
mikepetrucci
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people walking on black and white concrete road between high buildings under white sky during daytime
People crossing street
A map marker
437 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA, United States
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Published on
July 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 4S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
building
architecture
road
new york
street
grey
new york city
buildings
urban
skyscraper
nyc
traffic
walk
taxi
sidewalk
skyscrapers
crosswalk
broadway
High resolution images
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