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Raphael Schaller
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people walking in snowy day
Snowy, vintage trek
A map marker
Engstligenalp, Adelboden, Switzerland
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Published on
March 28, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
people
snow
white
group
clothes
europe
ice
journey
russia
old
coat
outside
skis
sled
coats
explorers
old timey
human
switzerland
Public domain images
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