Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Redd Francisco
reddfrancisco
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
people walking in road during daytime
Senso-Ji
A map marker
Sensō-ji, Taitō-ku, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 29, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
japan
blue
tokyo
market
sensoji temple
city
people
building
human
clothing
urban
shop
shoe
town
apparel
downtown
coat
footwear
pedestrian
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20