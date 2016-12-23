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Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦
priscilladupreez
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people walking in hallway
Walking Through the City
A map marker
Calgary, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
city
people
black
winter
life
shopping
adult
group
urban
walking
shop
walk
cold
busy
outside
hall
adults
rush
walkway
Historical images
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