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Christopher Sardegna
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people standing on sea shore
Swimming at the beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 20, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sunset
sea
family
summer
grey
sand
waves
holiday
warm
dawn
cliff
coast
dust
dock
pier
sandy beach
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