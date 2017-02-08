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people standing in train station
For Kyoto
A map marker
Fushimi-Inari Station, Kyoto, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
japan
people
street
grey
urban
kyoto
train station
human
crowd
transportation
railway
train track
rail
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