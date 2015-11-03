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Cristina Cerda
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people sitting on seashore while watching golden hour
Atardecer en Oaxaca
A map marker
Punta Zicatela, Santa María Colotepec, Mexico
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Published on
November 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
people
sunset
family
sunrise
clouds
orange
friends
red
waves
group
shadow
silhouette
outdoors
oaxaca
reunion
silouette
mexico
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