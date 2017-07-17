I was working at a vessel, arrived in Ghana last autumn. We were at anchorage area, a few miles away from shore. To do some shopping we lowered our small rescue boat and went to shore. While we were on our way back to vessel, the sun was about to set and it was the time for the local fishermen to come to the stage. There were around 10 boats like this one, they were sailing out from the port and praying all along at the same time in a ritualistic, loud way. They were going pretty fast, they went along our boat and I just had my phone to pick some shots.