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Adam Jang
adamjang
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people on seashore under gray sky during daytime
Tel Aviv
A map marker
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
city
people
summer
trees
white
sand
waves
urban
palm tree
cityscape
brown
skyline
israel
palm trees
view
bright
tel aviv
day
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