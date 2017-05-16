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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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people on seashore during daytime
Bondi Beach
A map marker
Bondi Beach, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4S
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
beach
building
sea
architecture
human
australia
scenery
outdoors
coast
bondi beach
shoreline
sea waves
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