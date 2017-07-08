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Harry Knight
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people on beach during daytime
Sunbathing by a lake
A map marker
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
people
sea
sun
grey
blue sky
lake
sand
coast
explore
shoreline
shore
tan
sea shore
sea side
sun bathing
bikini
italy
clothing
boat
Creative Commons images
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