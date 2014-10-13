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elizabeth lies
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people near seashore swimming and standing during daytime photography
detailed summer beach view
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 13, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
travel
people
sea
summer
green
sand
crowd
vacation
relax
hills
umbrella
coast
tourist
coastline
shore
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