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Tamara Menzi
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people holding hands while wearing gold-colored wedding rings
Married moments ago
A map marker
Wil, Schweiz
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Published on
November 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
couple
wedding
adult
hand
bridge
brown
blur
ring
bokeh
marriage
lace
wedding ring
rings
white dress
holding
hold
jewel
interracial
schweiz
HDR images
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