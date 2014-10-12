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people crossing gray road
Pedestrians on a crosswalk
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 12, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
people
building
road
community
street
grey
crowd
buildings
urban
walking
traffic
walk
busy
commerce
intersection
street scene
streetlight
metropolitan
HD Wallpapers
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