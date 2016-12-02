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Jorge Gardner
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people beside river near buildings
central park
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Central Park, New York, United States
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Published on
December 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6s
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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new york
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central park
nyc
city
building
land
human
plant
urban
town
outdoors
pond
united states
downtown
vegetation
fir
abies
Historical images
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