Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Andreas Rønningen
andozo
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
people beside body of water at golden hour
Camping at sunset.
A map marker
Øyungen, Norge
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
people
sunset
sunrise
orange
friends
lake
morning
camping
reflection
brown
silhouette
outdoors
tent
norge
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20