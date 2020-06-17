Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcie Kennedy
@marcie_kennedy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Park City, UT, USA
Published
on
June 17, 2020
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The famous white barn.
Related tags
park city
ut
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
farm
rural
building
barn
shelter
Flag Images & Pictures
symbol
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Military
79 photos
· Curated by Alisha Sweyd
military
human
American Flag Images
Holidays
2 photos
· Curated by Lauren Grubbs
HD Holiday Wallpapers
emblem
Flag Images & Pictures
barns
6 photos
· Curated by Misty Henderson
barn
farm
countryside