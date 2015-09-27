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Mickey O'neil
mickeyoneil
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pebbles lot
Beach rocks and pebbles
A map marker
Kol'tsevaya Ulitsa, Posol'skoye, Buryatiya Republits, Russia, 671206
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Published on
September 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
beach
texture
black
pattern
grey
rock
stone
brown
rocks
pattern wallpaper
pattern background
stones
shore
pebbles
pebble
stone wallpaper
river rocks
russia
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