Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yonas Haile Koransa
@yohako
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lamp post
lamp
Related collections
Grass
125 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Mountains
105 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Drone Captures
1,141 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view