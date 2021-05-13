Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 13, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
zürich
zurich
banister
handrail
staircase
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Below the mist
16 photos · Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Happy Birthday
58 photos · Curated by Stock Photos
Happy Birthday Images
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
Collection #125: Medium
6 photos · Curated by Medium
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor