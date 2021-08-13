Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
acanthaceae
petal
Leaf Backgrounds
jar
pottery
vase
potted plant
Public domain images
Related collections
Pattern & Symmetry
254 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
symmetry
HD Pattern Wallpapers
architecture
Collection #50: Eric E. Anderson
9 photos
· Curated by Eric Anderson
collection
plant
Website Backgrounds
Natural Textures
79 photos
· Curated by Rich Strauss
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
outdoor