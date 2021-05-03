Go to Joel Rivera-Camacho's profile
men in black and brown camouflage uniform standing on brown floor
Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Fallbrook, United States
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Task Force Arlington deploy to Arlington, Texas to establish a vaccination center Feb. 19, 2021. The U.S. Marines and Sailors with Task Force Arlington were transported by Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352. U.S. Northern Command, through US Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.

