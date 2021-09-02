Go to Austin Crow's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green trees near lake under white clouds and blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Khuvsgul Lake, Mongolia
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Snapped this shot flying over Khuvsgul lake in northern Mongolia.

Related collections

Add Typography!
524 photos · Curated by Nicole Gladding
Flower Images
plant
flora
Beasties
121 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking