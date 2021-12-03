Go to Cheung Yin's profile
East Pavilion and Hoi Shan Building, King's Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong Island, 香港鰂魚涌英皇道東匯坊益昌大廈及海山樓
The iconic crowded building complex nicknamed Monster Building. It is actually a building complex with 5 buildings linked together, built in 1960s and permitted to be sold in 1972 with 2000 units. Entering the interior open space of one of the building called Hoi Shan Building, people can find themselves surrounded by windows from three buildings from three sides like a U shape and hundreds of small residential apartment units, which give people a special feeling of confinement. This has become a tourist attraction as it was once the filming spot of a popular American film 'Transformers'.

