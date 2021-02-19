Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vitolda Klein
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Moscow, Россия
Published
on
February 19, 2021
NIKON D3200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
white lily of the valley close-up
Related tags
moscow
россия
lily
valley
HD White Wallpapers
plant
blossom
Flower Images
amaryllidaceae
Spring Images & Pictures
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Geometry
115 photos
· Curated by Samantha Morello
geometry
architecture
building
Live for Less
35 photos
· Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Pathways
25 photos
· Curated by Stuart Doughty
pathway
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images