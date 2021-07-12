Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andres Perez
@eduukpo12
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2021
Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License
kitten going down the stairs.
Related tags
handrail
banister
furniture
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Cat Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Windows Wallpapers
Dog Images & Pictures
canine
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #163: Vanguard World
5 photos
· Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
healthy food
65 photos
· Curated by Life Architect
healthy food
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Perspective
2,056 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
perspective
building
road