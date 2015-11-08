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Paolo Rosa
papao03
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patio umbrella and lounger chair overlooking the sea
Hilltops by the sea
A map marker
Legazpi City, Philippines
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-6
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
cloud
sand
holiday
vacation
mountain range
umbrella
coast
shore
white sand
row
parasol
philippines
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